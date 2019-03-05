× Tracking light snow event for later Thursday… Find out how much

Great to work in some sunshine on this cold Tuesday. Highs will be hovering around 20 degrees for the rest of the afternoon.

Skies will remain fair for the rest of the night as temperatures drop in the single digits. Just enough wind to place wind chills just below zero.

Our trend continues in the right direction as far as our temperatures are concern with highs on Wednesday reaching around 32 degrees under plenty of sunshine.

The potential for some light snow is still on track come Thursday, with the heaviest accumulations expected to remain south of the Quad Cities where a couple of inches appears likely. This will be arriving during the afternoon and evening, impacting commuters.

The snow won’t be sticking around long as temperatures on Friday could be as high as 40 degrees!

The upcoming weekend features an even stronger storm system that will bring the threat for heavy rainfall and even a few rumbles of thunder. Strong winds can be expected, too. By early Sunday, the departure of this system will drop a few snow showers or flurries with winds in excess of 30 mph.

We’ll likely be seeing rises on several area rivers and tributaries early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

