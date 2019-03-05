× Three-year-old passes away after being hit by car in Geneseo church parking lot

GENESEO, Illinois — The three-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle in a church parking lot has passed away.

The accident happened on Thursday, February 28 in the parking lot of First Lutheran Church at 114 East Main Street.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman got out of her car with a three-year-old child in order to put him in a car seat. As they got out the car began to roll backward, hitting both the woman and child.

Deputy Chief of Police Gene Karzin said that the three-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, March 2. The woman has been released from the hospital and continues to improve from her injuries.

“There are no words to express the devastation the family and friends of the victims are experiencing,” said Deputy Chief Karzin. “The family remain in the thoughts of the entire community.”