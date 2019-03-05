× Kylie Jenner says family ‘cut her off at the age of 15’

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner gets why people don’t believe she’s self-made, but she insists she is.

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she told Paper magazine. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

The reality star and makeup mogul talked to Paper about a wide array of topics, from motherhood to money.

There was backlash after Forbes put Jenner, 21, on their “America’s Women Billionaires” cover last year, along with a reference to Jenner being “self-made.”

Backlash over Forbes dubbing Kylie Jenner ‘self-made’

She seemed to reject the “poor little rich girl” stereotype while talking to Paper.

“I don’t define myself by how much I have,” Jenner said. “I honestly don’t wake up even thinking about it.”

She and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi last February.

“It’s genuinely what I wanted… to be a young mom,” Jenner said. “I thought, This I what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it then I’m okay with every outcome.”

As for the almost constant speculation that she and Scott are either secretly married or engaged, Jenner told the publication neither is true.

“I’ll let everybody know,” she said.