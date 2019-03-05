× Google actually underpays male employees, internal study finds

SAN FRANCISCO, California — A self-conducted Google pay study in 2018 found that the company actually underpays male employees more than female employees, according to a Google blog post.

Specifically, the study flagged a type of software engineer where females were given more discretionary funds, which are pay increases decided by superiors, than male counterparts. These funds are added to a salary by management after the company’s algorithm provides a suggested pay.

Google responded by giving $9.7 million in additional compensation to 10,677 employees who faced wage disparities in 2018, The New York Times reported. The majority of these employees were men.

The company has recently been under fire recently for wage disparities. Google was sued by three female ex-employees who claimed unfair salary practices, according to the New York Times.

The study did not examine leveling, where employees entering the company with similar qualifications may receive different pay.

The company says the study is part of their commitment to paying employees fairly.