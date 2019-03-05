× Dixon PD release statement on the Reagan Middle School threat

DIXON, Illinois- In a Facebook post police say they believe a threat made at a Dixon school is “non-credible”.

Tuesday morning March 5th, police say a threat was located at Reagan Middle School, 620 Division Street.

Dixon Police worked with the school officials and believe the threat is “non-credible”.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we take every possible threat seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation. While we don’t anticipate or believe there is any threat to students and staff at RMS, but erring on the side of caution, Dixon Police Department will have extra personnel on hand at the school tomorrow.”

Police are encouraging parents to speak with their children to see if they know anything about the “possible threat”.

Anyone with information in regards to any illegal activities is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department immediately at 815-288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.