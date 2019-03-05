Communities celebrate women who work in construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quad City Area - Women in Construction Week is being celebrated March 3rd through March 9th and in the Quad Cities, local leaders are making sure the women who are working hard on area construction projects are being recognized.

Mayors of Davenport, Moline, East Moline, Bettendorf and Rock Island are each taking time out of their city council meetings to acknowledge women in construction.

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) has a Quad Cities chapter made up of 37 local women.

The women work on job sites, in offices and in a variety of other roles throughout the area.

They meet monthly and provide support for each other, attend service projects to give back to the community, and even rally together to raise money and provide scholarships for the next generation of female construction site leaders.

"If (young girls) see a strong woman flagging, or if they see a strong woman that is hanging off scaffolding or hanging off of a bridge doing iron work, they look at that and they go 'well I can do that too,'" said Julia Meyer, President of the Quad Cities chapter of NAWIC. "'If they can do it, I can do it.' It kind of gives that that motivation or courage that nothing is impossible."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation acknowledging Women in Construction Week as well.

In the United States, there are more than one million women who are part of construction workforce.

They break down stereotypes daily.

NAWIC is also recognized internationally in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.