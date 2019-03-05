× BREAKING: Stanley Liggins’ defense asks to dismiss, recuse prosecution

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Stanley Liggins’ defense team has asked a judge at a pre-trial hearing to dismiss the case and to recuse the prosecution.

Former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis is currently on the stand. He is testifying regarding a plea agreement a key witness took in the first Liggins trial.

Liggins was first convicted of murder in 1993 in Scott County. The decision was later overturned. He was convicted again in Dubuqe, which was also later overturned. A third trial in 2018 resulted in a hung jury.

If the defense’s motions are denied and Liggins goes to trial, it will be his fourth time in more than 25 years.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with the prosecution’s response and the outcome.