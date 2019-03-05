Ag in the Classroom: How to extract DNA from a strawberry

MOLINE, Illinois — The Cambridge FFA program returns to News 8 for their third time on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, March 6.

Student Bradleigh Schaefer is going to show me how to extract DNA from a strawberry. She’ll also explain how the project incorporates agriculture. Wednesday, February 27, the students showed me how to make a windmill, and Wednesday, January 16, the students showed me how to make a garden in a glove.  

Ag in the Classroom airs in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.

