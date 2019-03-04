WQAD Sports March 4th- Prince of Peace falls in Quarters, new SAU athletic Director, and more

Posted 10:17 pm, March 4, 2019, by
  • Prince of Peace boys fall to St. Mary's 58-55 in State Quarterfinals
  • Bureau Valley heads to Elite 8 with plenty of confidence
  • Mike Holmes named new St. Ambrose AD
  • Iowa's Megan Gustafson wins B1G Player of the Year
