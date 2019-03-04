× Temperatures moderate in the coming days… Active later this week

The coldest March 4th we’ve ever had was in 1960 when the high was 14. Today, we’re close to that with wind chills below zero. Temperatures won’t drop that much overnight as lows will drop in the single digits. Still, with a brisk wind temperatures will feel below zero.

Bright skies will be with us again Tuesday with readings inching up several degrees more with highs approaching 20 degrees.

We’ll push temperatures even more starting Wednesday before our next weather system blows in by Thursday. This will carry snow with it, but the models are trending this to be a weak system with a slightly more southerly track. We are several days out, so its bares watching.

A much stronger and more confident system comes into play on Saturday, when temperatures will be warm enough that the moisture will be rain instead of snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

