Silvis police officer justified in shooting of Davenport man

SILVIS, Illinois — A police officer placed on administrative leave has been justified in the shooting of a Davenport man by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

Officer John VanHyning was found to have used “objectively reasonable” actions in a confrontation with 24-year-old Devin Lovgren in 2018, a press release from the State’s Attorneys Office said.

The report says that Lovgren resisted arrest multiple times, using his car to attempt to intimidate and injure the officer. Multiple witnesses confirmed that VanHyning gave clear instructions and indicated he was law enforcement. When Lovgren revved his engine and then sped toward him, VanHyning fired several rounds, injuring Lovgren.

It’s unclear if VanHyning has been reinstated.