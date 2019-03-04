Photos: I-74 Bridge arches being placed

“Patience” and “skill.” Those are the two words being used to describe what it takes to place the arches on the new Interstate 74 Bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.

Photos posted on the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page showed workers making progress over the weekend of March 1. The pictures show a crane lowering an arch segment, which weighs about 250,000 pounds, onto the top of an arch pier.

“Steel rods embedded in the pier are covered in PVC pipe to provide a guide as the iron workers line them up with the arch segment,” read the post. “At times, the workers would need to make adjustments manually.”

The first segment was placed with no issues, according to the post.