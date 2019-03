Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A man is dead after an accident at a gun range on March 2.

Police said a 31-year-old man was handling a handgun at Shooting Sports Saturday morning when the gun discharged. He was taken to the hospital.

Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department told News 8 that the man later died.

Police are investigating the incident as an accident. They said no one else appears to have been involved.

The man's identity has not been released yet.