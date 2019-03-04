× Galesburg High School threat not credible

GALESBURG, Illinois — Staff at Galesburg High School are taking extra precaution on Monday, March 4.

According to the school principal, the school got a threat over the weekend, but there is no evidence that it is credible.

The threat is still under investigation, and school leaders are asking if you have any information on the threat to contact them.

Staff is taking additional precautions to make sure students are safe, but there is no word on what those steps are.