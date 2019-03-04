× 2nd man charged for the murder of a Davenport woman

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police charged another man on March 4 in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old Davenport woman, bringing the total to two.

Arthur K. Lobley, 26, of Rock Island, was charged with 1st Degree Murder as well as robbery and intimidation, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department. He is already in prison in Iowa on unrelated charges.

Two days earlier on March 2, police arrested another man for the same charges.

The criminal complaints allege the men acted together in the robbery of Destiny Orr-Clark. When Orr-Clark tried to flee in her vehicle, the men followed her in their vehicle. They used a handgun to shoot at her, striking her several times.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word on a court date yet.