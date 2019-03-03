Quad City Steamwheelers donate their time to a personal cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois – The Quad City Steamwheelers are giving back to a local cause that hit home for the team at their game this afternoon.

Two dollars from each ticket sold for Sunday afternoon’s game against their archrivals, the Iowa Barnstormers, went back to the Riverbend Food Bank Backpack Program.

The team checked out the food bank for themselves earlier in the week and volunteered their time packaging boxes for area kids and families.

The team chose this organization because some of the players have a personal connection to the cause.

“We really believe in their cause,” says Doug Bland, Steamwheelers General Manager. “We have players who come from inter cities from all over the country and a lot of them came to me and said, “Mr. Bland we know exactly what those kids feel like to come home without meals, or on weekends, or in the summertime when school is out, and they don’t have access to the proper meals”.”

The donations will be tallied during the third quarter of Sunday’s game. They hope to donate about $7,000 to $8,000.