Bitterly cold wind chills arrive Monday morning

Another potent blast of arctic air arrives Monday morning making for quite a miserable start to the new work week.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire Quad Cities region until 9am Monday morning. Clear skies will allow overnight low temperatures to drop below zero, as low as -10° in spots. With the gusty winds sticking around, this will create wind chill values as low as -30° at times through the early morning hours of Monday.

Our in house model predicts wind chill values of -25° to -30° area wide by 6am. These conditions can create frostbite on any exposed skin within fifteen minutes, so you’ll want to layer up if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time. By the early afternoon, we will see wind chill values recover to the single digits above zero as highs reach the lower teens.

A couple of records are at risk of being broken Monday, including the record low temperature and the record coldest March 4th.

If you are searching for some warmth, we are still seeing some strong signals that temperatures will eventually climb significantly as we head into next weekend. This warmth will also likely mean a stormy pattern capable of producing large amounts of precipitation. That’s something we’ll continue to track in the days ahead.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

