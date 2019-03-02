× Road repairs in Bettendorf mean temporary lane closures

BETTENDORF- Several streets around the I-74 bridge will temporarily close lanes as construction workers fill potholes.

Starting Monday March 4, Mississippi Boulevard between Kimberly Road and 14th Street will be reduced to one lane as construction commences. Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. the road will reduce to one lane as workers patch the pavement.

Construction on 14th Street and Kimberly Road also begins March 4. 14th Street, from Grant Street to the I-74 ramp, and northbound Kimberly Road, between Grant Street and Spruce Hill Drive, will be intermittently reduced to one lane.

Additionally, the interstate will have some lane closures as construction commences. Starting Monday, March 11, the westbound I-74 toward Iowa will have temporary nighttime lane and shoulder closures. Between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. contractors will work from 7th Avenue in Moline and Middle Road in Bettendorf.

According to the Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation, construction should last three weeks. Leave home a bit earlier as you plan your commute around the new changes.