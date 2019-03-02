× Kewanee Police find drugs and $24,000 cash in home

KEWANEE- Early March 2 police found a massive stash of drugs and money in a Kewanee home near West Park.

At about 8:00 a.m. Kewanee police went into a home on West Prospect Street, according to the Kewanee Police Department. Inside police found $24,088 in cash, 21 grams of cocaine, 1/2 pound of cannabis, several narcotics, and a collection of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Hart, 26, and Betty L. Hart, 65, were arrested by police. Jordan Hart was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, and the manufacture or delivery of cocaine and marijuana, and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Betty Hart was charged with possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful use of a house.

Betty Hart was booked, released, and will appear in court April 1st. Jordan Hart was transported to the Henry County Jail and is waiting for his bond to be determined.