Augustana Vikings used a big second half to earn a come from behind win to beat Capital 85-79 yo advance to their fifth straight NCAA Sweet 16.

Nicholas Baer is honored at Senior Day by the Iowa Hawkeyes. A bitter sweet moment for the Baer Family.

North Scott Lady Lancers are the 4A State Chanpionship for the second time in the last three year. North Scott beat Marion 50-49.