Arrest made in Davenport murder investigation

March 2, 2019

DAVENPORT- An arrest was made in the investigation of a Davenport shooting which killed one woman.

On March 2 Craig W. Coleman was taken into custody by the police, according to the Davenport Police Department. The 18 year old Rock Island native is being charged with first degree murder, robbery, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

His arrest is tied to the murder of Destiny Orr-Clark, a 19 woman from Davenport. Orr-Clark was shot and killed May 4th outside the Old Town Shopping Center.

 

