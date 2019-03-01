× Woman, teen and child identified as three who died in Muscatine fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The three people who were found dead in a burning home in Muscatine have been identified.

According to the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office, 35-year-old Amy L. Wentz and her two daughters, 17-year-old Andreah Schroeder and six-year-old Lily Wentz were identified as the victims. Their identities were released about four days after the fire.

The medical examiner told News 8 that it took longer to identify the victims because of a lack of recent medical records.

The bodies of the woman, teenager, and child were found in a “fiery home” on Clinton Street Monday, February 25 around 6:40 p.m., said the Medical Examiner’s office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office released the following statement:

“Our Office and Staff sends our Deepest Sympathy to families and hope that everyone will do the same and give them the opportunity to grieve their losses. “Our thanks go out to all the Fire departments, The Muscatine Police Dept. and everyone who was involved in the attempt to rescue the victims of this horrific fire.”

As the fire burned, firefighters found one man outside of a window, rescued him and rushed him to a local hospital. He was later taken to Iowa City for treatment.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined. Approximately 30 firefighters from several departments, including volunteer and off-duty personal, responded to the fire.

