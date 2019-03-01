× WIU announces more than 100 staff to lose their jobs due to budget and low enrollment

MACOMB, Illinois- Around 130 WIU employees will be receiving pink slips as the university places the blame on low enrollment and budget issues.

“As a result of the current budget situation, including decreased enrollment, it is necessary to reduce our expenditures, including position reductions across the University. We have pledged to work with employees to provide career counseling and assistance with employment searches.”-WIU President Jack Thomas

The majority of employees received notification by email around 1 p.m. on March 1.

A former WIU professor tells WQAD, most staff on campus are nervous, and morale is low.

The University says approximately 130 employees are being laid off, but this number could change.

University officials declined requests for interviews.

WQAD will follow up on this developing story.