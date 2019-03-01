Whoopsie! – Truck driver loses load, IL 84 ramp to I-80 west closes

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — A truck driver’s load fell of the trailer as the driver was turning on the IL 84 ramp to I-80 west on March 1.

Photo by Ryan Ramos

A viewer sent in a picture of the accident. The photo shows to squad cars next to the truck. A green piece of machinery sits on the far side of the trailer on the side of the road.

The Illinois State Police said it was an “over-sized load loss” in an email sent at 12:19 p.m., but they did not specify what the loss was.

Police are asking travelers avoid the area until it can be cleared.

