× Watch: Moline airport worker ‘dropping it it like its hot’ on tarmac

MOLINE, Illinois — An airplane passenger caught a funny moment on her phone – an airport worker helping direct traffic on the tarmac was dancing.

It happened after Sarah Savoie’s American Airlines 9:15 p.m. flight from Chicago touched down on the Quad City International Airport runway on Feb. 27.

Savoie said the pilot came on over the intercom and told people to look out their window, saying the worker was “dropping it like it’s hot.”

After dancing for a few seconds, the worker quickly got back to directing traffic.