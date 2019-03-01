Two-truck crash on I-80 blocks traffic early in the morning

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — Two trucks were involved in a crash early Friday morning, March 1, blocking one lane for several hours.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m at mile marker 30, three miles west of Annawan.

Two semi-trucks were heading east side-by-side on I-80 when the truck in the right lane crossed over the shoulder into the ditch. The driver over-corrected and crossed back into the interstate, hitting the second truck. Both trucks came to a rest in the ditch.

The left lane of I-80 eastbound was blocked until 5:50 a.m. The driver and passenger of the second truck were transported to OSF in Kewanee for non-life threatening injuries.