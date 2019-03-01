× Rocky Resource Room announced as Three Degree recipient for March

The Rocky Resource Room has been selected as the March recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Rocky Resource Room will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Located in Rock Island High School, the Rocky Resource Room offers students a variety of clothing items, hygiene products, school supplies and more. By providing these items for students, they can then focus more on their academics as well as peer relationships rather than worrying about how to obtain their basic needs.

If you would like to learn more about the Rocky Resource Room, please click here.

If your charity or organization, would like to be considered, please click here.