Rock Falls man arrested for possession of child pornography

Posted 4:04 pm, March 1, 2019, by

ROCK FALLS, Illinois -A Rock Falls man is behind bars after a “lengthy child pornography investigation.”.

Around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, police raided 1207 Riverdale Road in Rock Falls.

After forensic analysis of electronic devices, police arrested Dallas C. Housley,39, on five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Housley is currently in Whiteside County Jail. His bond is $100,000.

“Proactive investigations of child pornography are made possible through strong State, Local, and Federal law enforcement partnerships and the public’s assistance. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

