Rock Falls man arrested for possession of child pornography

ROCK FALLS, Illinois -A Rock Falls man is behind bars after a “lengthy child pornography investigation.”.

Around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, police raided 1207 Riverdale Road in Rock Falls.

After forensic analysis of electronic devices, police arrested Dallas C. Housley,39, on five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Housley is currently in Whiteside County Jail. His bond is $100,000.