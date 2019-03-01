QC Restaurant Week Day 5: You can’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without “Me & Billy”

QC Restaurant Week takes us to the perfect location for our fifth day to celebrate 5 years of “Me & Billy.”

Owner Billy Collins tells us that he got the idea from one of his daughters. “Fran and her husband Jordan moved to Chicago and lived there for five years. When they came back home, they said we need a cool place here.”

That’s where it started and it’s been like opening day ever since.

Billy says his Shrimp and Grits might be the best seller, but it could be the “Potless Pie.” If you need a third choice, go with the author’s favorite: The Deluxe Damn Big Grilled Cheese.

Me & Billy recently expanded and now has two party rooms available. If you’re in need of a seated event up to 50-55 people, the accommodations are top-notch.

And for St. Patrick’s Day, this might be the epicenter for the Quad Cities’ celebration! Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th for the Grand Parade. To get you in the mood, you can pop on down now for a Guinness, a green Coors Light, the “Fat Frog” cocktail, or a Smithwick’s. Just be sure to order that one by saying “Smiddicks.”

