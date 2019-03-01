× Police: Masked person walks into Davenport credit union, looks around, immediately runs out

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A person wearing a face mask and sunglasses was reported to police after he walked into Ascentra Credit Union and quickly ran back out, police said.

It was just before noon on Friday, March 1, when the “suspicious subject” walked into the business with his face covered and wearing gloves, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

“Almost immediately after entering he looked around and ran back outside,” said police. No robbery happened and there was no weapon involved.

Detectives were looking into the situation, and the public was asked to come forward with any information. Tips can be called into the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.