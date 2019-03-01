High School basketball scores here

North Scott ready for state championship game

Posted 11:12 pm, March 1, 2019, by

For the second time in the last three years, North Scott will be playing in the State Championship.  The Lady Lancers will play Marion in a rematch of the 2017 champions, a game the Lady Lancers won.

