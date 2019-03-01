NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Twist on a Traditional Mardi Gras Treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mardi Gras is coming up on Tuesday, March 5th and we are getting you ready!

Mardi Gras is also known as "Fat Tuesday" and a traditional treat - is the King Cake. It's a baked good brought to New Orleans from France in 1870 and is a symbol of the last indulgences you can enjoy before Ash Wednesday and Lent.

On Friday, March 1st during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities, we made our own version - King Cake Bites! All you need are crescent rolls, cinnamon, powdered sugar, cream cheese, and lemon juice. Click here to see the recipe and click the video above to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT (and if Jon was able to use a hand mixer for the first time).

