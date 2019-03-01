Mr. Thanksgiving helps post reward money to find Moline turkey killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- In January of 2019 police said they were looking for the person who killed a local turkey with a bow and arrow.

That turkey was part of a pair, known for making regular visits to Moline businesses. After the turkey was killed, police said they were hoping for tips, so they could catch the poacher, but nothing came in.

Now, someone very well known in the community is stepping in to help solve this turkey mystery.

Bob Vogelbaugh, better known as Mr. Thanksgiving for hosting a free meal to the community each Turkey Day, is putting up his own money for a reward.

"This person should be accountable for what they did and somebody had to witness it," Vogelbaugh said. "Somebody had to."

The reward for tips leading to an arrest is now up to $500.