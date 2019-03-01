High School basketball scores here

Mike Morrissey stays as Moline football coach

Posted 11:26 pm, March 1, 2019, by

Mike Morrissey will remain at Moline as the football coach. Morrissey had a change of heart after some family issues arise.  He is excited to still be leading the team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.