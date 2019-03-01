Man to serve life sentence in shooting death of anti-gun activist Jason Roberts

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man found guilty in the shooting death of an anti-gun activist has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Deondra Thomas, age 37, was sentenced on Friday, March 1 in Scott County Court.

Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts.   In mid-January, jurors handed down the guilty sentence after hearing several days of testimony.

“It was very sad, it’s a very sad case,” said Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. “Four members of his family spoke, and just talked about what a great guy Jason was. It’s such a senseless loss.”

Walton said Thomas chose to not make a statement.

The deadly shooting happened outside the MVP Bar in Downtown Davenport on June 9, 2018.

