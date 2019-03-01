× Man to serve life sentence in shooting death of anti-gun activist Jason Roberts

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man found guilty in the shooting death of an anti-gun activist has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Deondra Thomas, age 37, was sentenced on Friday, March 1 in Scott County Court.

Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts. In mid-January, jurors handed down the guilty sentence after hearing several days of testimony.

Deondra Thomas is sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of Davenport activists Jason Roberts last June. The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence. — Giang Nguyen WQAD (@giangreports) March 1, 2019

“It was very sad, it’s a very sad case,” said Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. “Four members of his family spoke, and just talked about what a great guy Jason was. It’s such a senseless loss.”

Walton said Thomas chose to not make a statement.

The deadly shooting happened outside the MVP Bar in Downtown Davenport on June 9, 2018.