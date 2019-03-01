× Late season chill still on track to spill in starting Sunday

If you’ve been outside you have to admit, its rather nice out there. A pretty decent start to the brand new month as temperatures will climb near 40 degrees!

Broken cloudiness will return this evening and overnight as a disturbance tracks just to our north. This will leave behind some light snowfall for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin with no worse than a light dusting along the US-20 corridor from Waterloo through Dubuque and toward Rockford. Temperatures overnight will dip around the upper teens.

We’ll struggle to reach the freezing mark of 32 degrees on Saturday as scattered cloudiness will linger. But we’ll keep it dry.

Next snow is still expected to track to our south that night into Sunday through portions of Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. We’ll remain on the northern fringe of this one so along Highway 34 from Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, and Galesburg could see a good dusting. The rest of the us will witness teens during this period as chilly north winds begin to pick up.

That will lead to a shot of arctic air with temperatures falling just below zero by Monday morning and wind chills as low as 20 below. Highs that day will only recover in the single digits.

Temperatures will slowly recover through the rest of next week with numbers returning around freezing as early as Thursday. What do you know!! Our next round of possible light shoveling-snow arrives Thursday night into Friday. Ugh!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

