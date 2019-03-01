× Highway 78 back open after flooding and icy conditions

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — Highway 78 is back open after flooding from the Rock River forced the road to close, according to a Facebook post from the Prophetstown Fire Department.

The fire department closed the highway on Feb. 24 according to a Facebook post. A video shows the water creeping up onto the highway.

The closure led to frustration among some travelers. A nearby gas station told News 8 customers came in wondering where to go.

Read: Local businesses feel impact of Highway 78 closure

The department posted again at 10:59 a.m. on March 1 that the road was back open. This came after a post on Feb. 28 said waters were receding, but crews still had to clear the road of ice.