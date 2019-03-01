Highway 78 back open after flooding and icy conditions

Posted 11:42 am, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, March 1, 2019

Rock River ice jam. Courtesy Whiteside County Emergency Management

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — Highway 78 is back open after flooding from the Rock River forced the road to close, according to a Facebook post from the Prophetstown Fire Department.

The fire department closed the highway on Feb. 24 according to a Facebook post. A video shows the water creeping up onto the highway.

The closure led to frustration among some travelers. A nearby gas station told News 8 customers came in wondering where to go.

Read: Local businesses feel impact of Highway 78 closure

The department posted again at 10:59 a.m. on March 1 that the road was back open. This came after a post on Feb. 28 said waters were receding, but crews still had to clear the road of ice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.