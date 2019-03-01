Davenport police say vehicles traded gunfire, struck a building

Posted 9:18 am, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, March 1, 2019

Emergency vehicle, police lights, high speed chase. Thinkstock image

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for answers after two vehicles shooting at each other damaged a building on Feb. 28.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Kimberly Downs Road at 6:55 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers were told the shots were fired from two vehicles at one another.

One vehicle was described as a dark SUV. The other was a smaller dark sedan.

The gunshots struck a nearby building. There’s no information on what kind of damage was caused.

No further information is available at this time.

Police say anyone with information on this incident should call the Davenport Police Department at (563)326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.