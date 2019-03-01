× Davenport police say vehicles traded gunfire, struck a building

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for answers after two vehicles shooting at each other damaged a building on Feb. 28.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Kimberly Downs Road at 6:55 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers were told the shots were fired from two vehicles at one another.

One vehicle was described as a dark SUV. The other was a smaller dark sedan.

The gunshots struck a nearby building. There’s no information on what kind of damage was caused.

No further information is available at this time.

Police say anyone with information on this incident should call the Davenport Police Department at (563)326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.