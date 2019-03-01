× Consumer confidence jumps back up, stops downward trend

MOLINE, Illinois– Quad Cities Investment Group Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the consumer confidence index report for February of 2019 came in at 131.4, finally breaking the downward trend the U.S. has had as of late.

The index is a key measure of optimism in the U.S. economy with a benchmark of 100. Grywacheski says anything above 100 indicates consumers are optimistic about the state of the economy, jobs, and incomes.

Grywacheski digs into the numbers Monday, March 4, during Your Money. He explains why the numbers have been down as of late and why we saw an uptick in the number again. Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.