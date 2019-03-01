COMBINING BREWS: Bent River Showcases QC Coffee Shops in Local Uncommon Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's better than our local breweries AND our local coffee shops? Putting their unique tastes together into one glass!

Bent River Brewing Company is launching its "Local Uncommon Tour" on Wednesday, March 6th. Every Wednesday through May 8th, the Bent River in Moline (413 5th Avenue) will showcase a unique Uncommon Stout infused with hand selected coffee from local coffee shops. In total, there will be 10 different Uncommon Stout varieties.

We gave you a SNEAK PEEK of this unique partnership on Friday, March 1st during Good Morning Quad Cities with special guests: Glenn Cole from Bent River and Jay Sanders from 392Caffe, 392Dport, and 392QC. Click the video above to see the other local coffee shops that are participating and how you could win a prize after the tour is over!