Burlington fire ruled accidental with over $40K in damages

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A fire in Burlington caused $45,000 in damages despite a quick response.

March 1, around 3:57 p.m. Firefighters learned of a structure fire on the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Burlington.

Firefighters say they arrived within four minutes a quickly put out a fire that was in the kitchen.

The house had fire damage to the kitchen with smoke and heat damage throughout the house.

Damages are estimated at $25,000 to the home and $20,000 to contents. The home is insured.

There were no operating smoke detectors, The Red Cross will assist the family.

The firewas caused by a burner inadvertently being turned on while items were stored on the stovetop.