Burlington fire ruled accidental with over $40K in damages
BURLINGTON, Iowa- A fire in Burlington caused $45,000 in damages despite a quick response.
March 1, around 3:57 p.m. Firefighters learned of a structure fire on the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Burlington.
Firefighters say they arrived within four minutes a quickly put out a fire that was in the kitchen.
The house had fire damage to the kitchen with smoke and heat damage throughout the house.
Damages are estimated at $25,000 to the home and $20,000 to contents. The home is insured.
There were no operating smoke detectors, The Red Cross will assist the family.
The firewas caused by a burner inadvertently being turned on while items were stored on the stovetop.
“Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by two West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Firefighters remained on the scene until 5:53 PM. There were no injuries.”