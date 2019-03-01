High School basketball scores here

Augustana cruises to opening win in NCAA Tournament

Posted 11:18 pm, March 1, 2019, by

Augustana shot lights out from three in the opening half against Aurora.  Vikings rolled to a 93-67 to advance to round 2 on the NCAA Tournament.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.