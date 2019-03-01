× 4 men robbed at gunpoint in Davenport, suspect still at large

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police are still looking for a man they say robbed four people and left one slightly injured.

Around noon March 1, police say four men were robbed at gunpoint at the 3700 block of College Ave.

According to the victims they were sitting in a car when a “black male” approached them with a gun and forced them out of their car and demanded money.

The gunman ordered the four men to get on the ground and he then took money from one of the victim’s and escaped in a silver car.

“One of the victim’s sustained minor injuries to their hand as they got on the ground.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.