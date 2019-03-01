× 2 in critical condition after being run over, including a 3-year-old

GENESEO- A woman and her child are in critical condition after being run over by their own vehicle.

Around 11:43 a.m on February 28, a 33-year-old woman and her 3-year-old boy were transported to Hammond Henry Hospital and ultimately Peoria OSF by helicopter.

According to police, the woman was getting out of her stopped car at The First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main Street parking lot with her 3-year-old child in order to put him in a car seat.

As they got out the car began to roll backward.

The pair were knocked to the ground and pulled under the moving vehicle.

The front wheel of the driverless vehicle then ran over the two and didn’t stop until it hit another car in the parking lot.

A second child who was already in a car seat was not hurt.