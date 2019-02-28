× Why the Kone building kept its Christmas tree up two months after the holiday ended

MOLINE, Illinois — The Christmas celebration has finally come to an end in Moline.

On Thursday, February 28 the Christmas tree topping the Kone building came down, 65 days after the holiday came and went.

Crews said the tree would have come down earlier, but Mother Nature got in the way.

“The wind is not a friend when you’re in the crane business,” said a worker. “We got pushed back five times, so it’s happening. We’re still in the Christmas spirit all year round, so it’s all good.”

The Kone tree was expected to go back up after Thanksgiving.