Watch Anytime: Eagles welcome second egg to nest at Arconic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A pair of bald eagles that have taken up residence at Arconic in Davenport welcomed a second egg to their nest.

The eagles have live cams set up for viewing.

The eagles, known as Liberty and Justice, joined the Arconic Davenport community in 2009, according to the company’s website. Since then they have raised 14 eaglets.

By Wednesday, February 27, the eagles had two eggs in their nest. The first came just a few days earlier, on Sunday, February 24.

“If there is going to be a third egg we would expect to see it Friday or Saturday,” read the Arconic site.

Two live cameras were set up for the community to tune in at anytime.

The eggs are expected to hatch in mid-to-late March.