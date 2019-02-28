Uptick in car thefts and burglaries reported in two Moline neighborhoods

MOLINE, Illinois — Vehicle break-ins and thefts have been on the rise in certain Moline neighborhoods.

Police were asking residents to use extra precautions to protect their belongings because during the last week of February 2019 they saw an increase in vehicle burglaries.

The uptick was in the following areas:

From 9th Street to 15th Street between 12th Avenue and 19th Avenue

From 70th Street to 80th Street between 34th Avenue and John Deere Road

Police said they were not sure who was targeting the area, and said they were asking people to lock their cars and remove anything valuable from inside, “especially firearms.”