Two people hurt after being hit by vehicle in Geneseo church parking lot

GENESEO, Illinois — Two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a vehicle in a church parking lot.

The incident happened at First Lutheran Church, at 114 East Main Street around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, February 28, according to a statement from the Geneseo Police Department.

Police said a woman and a minor had been hit by a vehicle and had “critical injuries.” Both were taken to Peoria for treatment; the woman was taken via ambulance and the minor was airlifted.

An investigation is underway, police said. The names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.