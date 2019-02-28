× Tracking weekend snow event… Record cold highs likely to follow

Plenty of broken cloudiness along with a few flakes of snow are passing through parts of the area. That chance will end quickly this evening as the broken cloudiness will linger through most of the night. Pretty cold night still planned with overnight lows around 15.

This will lead to the week’s warmest with highs well into the 30s. A weak system will race through that evening carrying some light snow for parts north of the Quad Cities. Still see areas along Highway 20 corridor near the Wisconsin/Illinois border of witnessing close to an inch. No worse than a dusting farther south.

Saturday we’ll see highs in the upper 20s before a potential winter storm tracks just south of the area that night into Sunday. Parts of southern Missouri and Illinois will see the brunt of the snowfall. Where as for us, we’ll be on the northern fringe of this track resulting in some minor accumulation for areas south of the Quad Cities . Any wobbling north and it will be a snow-shoveling event for parts of the area.

The well advertised arctic cold will follow with record cold highs likely both Sunday and Monday. Lows both nights will be at or below zero. Wind chills Monday morning could be as cold as 20 degrees below zero. Temperatures will then slowly recover for the rest of the week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

