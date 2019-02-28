Sportscast February 28, 2019

North Scott Girls roll past Sioux City Heelan 75-47.  The Lady Lancers shot 57% from the 3-point line on their way to the win.  They will now face Marion in a rematch of the 2017 Championship game.

Brea Beal was named a unanimous selection for the 4A All-State team.  This is the 4th straight year Beal has been named All-State.

Augustana Junior Pierson Wofford has fought back from an ACL injury last season to once again be a major contributor to the Vikings.  Hear how he was able to overcome the injury and get back on the court.

Davenport North Bowlers showed off their State Championship Trophy in a welcome home celebration.  This is the fourth straight year the Wildcats have been to the State Tournament, but the first time they won the State Title.

